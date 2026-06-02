FEATURE | The global energy crisis is sending billions more to tiny Guyana

More money, more problems?

The government's long-term challenge is to fortify the country against an implicit pitfall - the economic cycle of boom and bust oil prices. Guyana needs to look no further than its neighbour Venezuela for an example of how political dysfunction and overreliance on oil money can cripple an economy despite having one of the largest estimated oil reserves in the world.

One of Guyana's strategies is its 2019 sovereign wealth fund holding all oil revenue which allows the government to draw funds for development projects at a steady rate.

Crude prices, up 30 per cent since the start of the Iran war in late February, could further swell Guyana's oil revenue. Assuming an oil price of $100 per barrel through the rest of the year at current production volumes, Guyana's share of oil revenue could be worth roughly $4.3 billion, 67 per cent higher than last year, according to Reuters calculations.

More importantly, Guyana is poised to start receiving a significantly larger share of oil production earlier than expected. The Exxon consortium currently takes 75 per cent of the oil to recoup its initial exploration and development costs.

And now, the consortium could recover the costs this year, Exxon has said. When that happens, the country's share will climb from the current effective rate of 12.5 per cent closer toward the baseline 50 per cent, minus operational costs and any new development costs incurred.

Ali cautioned that expectations needed to be managed, as any windfall due to higher oil prices would be offset by higher import costs for nearly all goods including fuel and fertiliser.

“This is the complexity of the messaging when people wake up every morning and see the headlines that you're flush with money, it drives a certain expectation,” he said in his Baker Institute address.

Some local infrastructure has not improved at the same pace that the oil industry has developed. Open sewage drains line the streets of Georgetown and electricity outages remain a common occurrence.