FEATURE | Pemex debt is red flag for potential partners as Mexico seeks to boost oil output

It has been over a month since the head of Pemex made a plea for partners to help Mexico's ailing state oil company on projects needed to boost dwindling production, but national and international companies have not yet bitten.

"We're open," Victor Rodriguez told the assembled executives on October 23, at an energy event in Mexico City. "Bring us your proposals."

Pemex's mountain of debts with companies from producers like Italy's Eni to US service giants SLB and Baker Hughes have, along with inflexible contract terms, dampened appetite among potential partners.

Foreign oil companies have grown more wary that Pemex will not pay them on time, four industry insiders told Reuters. That is putting at risk Pemex's production target of 1.7 million barrels per day.