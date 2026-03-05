FEATURE | Lukoil fire sale marks failure of Russia's $800b bet to go global

In 2014, following Russia's invasion of Crimea, the billionaire founder of Lukoil took a fateful bet that cut against the advice of Vladimir Putin and set him apart from other Russian tycoons.

Vagit Alekperov and other top Russian businessmen had been urged by President Putin at a closed-door meeting in March of that year, weeks after the invasion, to sell their assets in the West or risk them being confiscated by authorities there, according to two Lukoil sources familiar with the gathering.

After a few months of deliberation, though, Alekperov decided to hold onto Lukoil's vast collection of international interests, including oilfields, refineries and petrol stations, even as many of his fellow magnates were selling up, the people said.

At a meeting in the company's Moscow HQ, Alekperov told his management team to scrap any plans to spin off or sell the assets, assuring them the sheer size of Lukoil's global portfolio effectively made it sanctions-proof, according to the two sources who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive discussions, which haven't been previously reported.

Fast-forward 12 years, and Alekperov's international strategy has soured.

The 75-year-old's bet that Washington would not impose sanctions on Lukoil's assets, because of the disruption that would cause to the global energy system, had held for more than a decade, even after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Yet his predictions ultimately failed to reckon with an unpredictable US president, Donald Trump, who imposed sanctions on Lukoil in October as he tried to increase pressure on Putin to negotiate a peace deal to end the war.

The measures made it impossible for Russia's top independent oil producer to operate internationally and forced the company into a fire sale of assets stretching across around 30 countries. The US Treasury is overseeing the sale of the portfolio, valued by Lukoil at $22 billion. Last week, it extended the deadline for deals to be concluded to April 1.

The assets cost Lukoil around $40 billion to accumulate over the past two decades but have depreciated over time, according to the two company sources.