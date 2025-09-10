FEATURE | Green Party pushes to dismantle Norway's oil industry

In Norway, made rich by oil and gas, the idea of shutting fields sends chills, but that is exactly what the small Green Party is pushing.

And it's a demand with greater meaning after Monday's election, with the ruling Labour Party needing the support of the Greens - who more than doubled the seats they hold to seven - to safeguard a two-seat majority secured by leftist parties.

"We will definitely prioritise putting the climate issue at the forefront," Green Party leader Arild Hermstad told Reuters. "We have to do a transition from the fossil fuel era over to the renewable sector. And that's what Norway is lacking today."

The party is demanding an immediate stop to exploration and a phaseout of petroleum activities by 2040, and is even naming the fields it wants shut first - the Statfjord, Brage, Draugen and Ula fields, followed by eight more by 2030.

The country's newly reelected Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Tuesday Norway should continue to explore for oil and gas, indicating tough negotiations ahead.