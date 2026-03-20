FEATURE | China oil output reaches limit of what is possible

China, the world's top oil importer, succeeded in a seven-year campaign to boost its own production, achieving a record high last year with aggressive drilling at ageing fields, an offshore boom and nascent shale oil output.

But it is reaching what experts say is the limit of what it can economically produce, as offshore growth starts to taper off and higher-cost unconventional resources prove increasingly difficult to exploit, according to analysts.

Output is expected to plateau just below last year's record 4.32 million barrels per day (bpd) for another decade, industry experts say, a level seen in the industry as a national security stabiliser for basic manufacturing and military needs.

Beijing's 2026-2030 plan, released on March 5, confirmed that view, calling for output to be maintained at four million bpd.

That means China will remain heavily reliant on imports, which last year totalled 11.55 million bpd, even as its oil demand peaks with the country electrifying its transportation fleet and economic growth slowing.

The three national oil companies are trying to maintain that level as long as they can, which is seen as a minimum amount to cope with unpredictable supply disruptions, said Zhu Weilin, a professor at Shanghai's Tongji University who until 2016 was chief geologist at China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC).

Highlighting the need for domestic production, the escalating war in the Middle East has cut crude exports from the region that supplies half of China's imports.