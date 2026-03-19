FACTBOX | Iran's giant South Pars gas field at the centre of gulf war escalation

Israel attacked Iran's main energy source, South Pars gas field and its infrastructure at the nearby Asaluyeh processing hub on Wednesday, prompting Iranian attacks on energy targets across the Middle East.

The strikes are the biggest escalation yet in the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began nearly three weeks ago, sending global oil and gas prices soaring and stoking fears about the impact on the global economy.

South Pars in the Persian Gulf is shared by Iran and Qatar and is the world's largest offshore natural gas field.

The ​reservoir contains an estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet (51 trillion cubic metres) of usable gas - enough to ​supply the world's needs for 13 years.