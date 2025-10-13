Exxon’s Guyana venture boosts crude output to 770k barrels daily

Oil production by a consortium led by ExxonMobil in Guyana rose to 770,000 barrels per day (bpd) following the start-up of the group's fourth floating output facility, the company's chief for the South American country said on Monday.

Average production by the Exxon group, which controls all crude and gas production in Guyana, was 685,000 bpd in August and 740,000 bpd in September, according to data from the government and the consortium.