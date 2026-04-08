ExxonMobil expects Q1 profit to fall despite gains from oil and gas price surges

Exxon Mobil signalled on Wednesday that first quarter earnings could decline from the previous quarter, with an expected multi-billion dollar hit related to financial hedging outweighing higher oil and gas prices triggered by the Iran war.

The top US oil producer also said it will see higher profitability in later quarters when derivative contracts are settled with physical shipments.

In a regulatory filing, Exxon said earnings in the upstream business could have a lift of about $1.4 billion compared to the fourth quarter, driven by higher oil prices, which skyrocketed as much as 65 per cent following the start of the war on February 28.