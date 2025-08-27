EXPLAINER | How Norway's upcoming election will affect the oil and gas industry

Norway's general election on September 7-8 is expected to be a close race between a centre-left bloc led by the incumbent Labour Party, and a centre-right bloc dominated by the populist Progress Party and centre-right Conservatives.

The outcome could have an impact on energy and power supplies to Europe and the management of Norway's huge sovereign fund.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere's Labour is looking to extend its rule after returning to power in 2021, following eight years of Conservative-led governments. Labour has led a minority government, supported by the Socialist Left and the rural-based Centre Party.