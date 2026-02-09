Equinor’s fourth-quarter earnings lifted by record production

Equinor recorded an adjusted operating income of $6.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 as the company reported record annual production. The firm delivered a net income of $1.31 billion during the period, according to its financial statement released on February 4.

Total equity production reached 2,198 mboe (349,451 cubic metres) per day in the final quarter, which represents a six per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. For the full year, the company stated that production rose by 3.4 per cent to a record high of 2,137 mboe (339,756 cubic metres) per day.

Equinor stated it is focused on strengthening its financial position by reducing its organic capital expenditure outlook for 2026 and 2027 by $4 billion. The organisation also aims to reduce its operating costs by 10 per cent in 2026.