Equinor selects Aker Solutions for North Sea tie-in FEED contract

Aker Solutions won a front-end engineering and design contract from Equinor to prepare the Kvitebjørn platform for production from the Atlantis subsea tie-in project.

The development involves a gas condensate discovery in the northern North Sea located 35 kilometres southeast of the Gullfaks field.

This discovery is estimated to comprise three production wells using a pressure depletion recovery strategy. Aker Solutions stated it will prepare the topside facilities on the Kvitebjørn platform to handle production from the field while utilising existing infrastructure.