Equinor selects Aker Solutions for North Sea tie-in FEED contract

Aker Solutions won a front-end engineering and design contract from Equinor to prepare the Kvitebjørn platform for production from the Atlantis subsea tie-in project.
The development involves a gas condensate discovery in the northern North Sea located 35 kilometres southeast of the Gullfaks field.
This discovery is estimated to comprise three production wells using a pressure depletion recovery strategy. Aker Solutions stated it will prepare the topside facilities on the Kvitebjørn platform to handle production from the field while utilising existing infrastructure.
The contract includes an option for engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning assistance. Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle segment, Paal Eikeseth mentioned that the company is working with Equinor to reduce requirements while lowering complexity and cost.
Aker Solutions and Equinor previously signed a maintenance and modifications frame agreement in January 2026 that includes the Kvitebjørn field.
This agreement is expected to create operational synergies for the tie-in contract, according to Aker Solutions.
Eikeseth remarked, “Atlantis represents one of more than a hundred tie-backs that will be developed on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) in the years to come.”
Project management and detail engineering will be managed by the company’s Bergen office with support from staff in Mumbai, India.
Work on the engineering and design is scheduled to begin immediately. Aker Solutions said it expects the option for the subsequent construction and installation scope to be exercised in the beginning of 2027.