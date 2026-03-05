Equinor seeks to maintain high gas, oil exports amid soaring prices

Equinor would focus on maintaining a high regularity in its exports of crude oil and natural gas to Europe, the company said on Thursday as the Iran conflict constrains global energy supplies.

The US-Israeli campaign against Iran and the latter's retaliatory attacks across the Persian Gulf region have paralysed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the region's oil and LNG producers.

The disruptions have sent oil and gas prices soaring this week.

"In general, we produce and export as much as we can at any given time," a spokesperson for Equinor said.