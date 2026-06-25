Equinor scraps plans to electrify Norway's largest offshore oil find

Norway's biggest oil company Equinor and its partners have dropped plans to electrify the Wisting oilfield from shore due to high costs and technical complexity, it said on Thursday.

Wisting is the largest undeveloped discovery on the Norwegian continental shelf, with estimated resources of nearly 500 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"Power from shore has been thoroughly assessed but was ruled out due to technical complexity and high costs," Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project development, said. "We are now continuing our work on power generation based on an energy-efficient gas turbine solution," he said in a statement.