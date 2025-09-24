Equinor reports gas production start at Askeladd Vest field in Barents Sea

Production started from the Askeladd Vest subsea field in the Barents Sea on Friday, September 19, Norwegian energy company Equinor confirmed earlier this week.
Equinor said the field contributes to continued high and long-term production of LNG from the processing plant at Melkøya.
Askeladd Vest consists of two wells in a new well template tied back to the Askeladd field, which came on stream in 2022.
"Askeladd Vest is an important step in the development of the Snøhvit field and will help maintain full production at Hammerfest LNG until onshore compression starts as part of the Snøhvit Future project in 2028,” said Grete B. Haaland, Equinor's Senior Vice President for Exploration and Production North.
Recoverable volumes from Askeladd Vest total about 15 billion standard cubic metres of gas, and the investments amount to just over NOK3 billion (US$300 million).
Askeladd Vest is part of the original plan for a phased development and operation of the Snøhvit field. The distance from Askeladd Vest to the production facility on Melkøya is 195 kilometres.
The partners on Askeladd Vest include Equinor Energy (operator) with a 36.79 per cent share, Petoro with 30 per cent, TotalEnergies EP Norge with 18.4 per cent, Vår Energi with 12 per cent, and Harbour Energy Norge with 2.81 per cent.