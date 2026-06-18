Equinor and partners agree on North Sea project development concept

Equinor and its partners have agreed on the development concept for Ringvei Vest, a major subsea project linked to the Troll B platform in the Norwegian North Sea.
Announced on June 18, the development solution spans eight licences with seven owners and covers seven discoveries along with one prospect.
The discoveries included in the project are Grosbeak, Swisher, Mulder, Kveikje, Toppand, Røver Sør and Røver Nord, alongside the Grønngylt prospect. Equinor, acting as the area architect and operator for all the licences, estimates the project will contribute 240 million barrels (38.16 million cubic metres) of oil equivalent.
Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production Norway Kjetil Hove stated that collaborating across licences to develop marginal fields near existing infrastructure is vital as the continental shelf matures.
He noted that the company aims to increase its equity production from the Norwegian continental shelf to 1.3 million barrels (206,700 cubic metres) per day by 2035.
The current plan involves drilling 13 wells through six templates, with the well stream separated on the seabed before transport to Troll B. Under this layout, the subsea facilities will receive power from the platform, which will also control the wells.
From the platform, the oil will be transported to Mongstad while the gas is sent to Kollsnes. To support this added volume, plans include installing a new compressor on Troll B to increase processing capacity, with the platform itself being partially powered from shore.
Although Equinor has disclosed these early development details, the firm has not yet provided estimates regarding the size of the necessary investments.
A decision on whether to continue the project is planned for the end of the year, but the timeline for a final investment decision and the start of production has not been decided.