Equinor and partners agree on North Sea project development concept

Equinor and its partners have agreed on the development concept for Ringvei Vest, a major subsea project linked to the Troll B platform in the Norwegian North Sea.

Announced on June 18, the development solution spans eight licences with seven owners and covers seven discoveries along with one prospect.

The discoveries included in the project are Grosbeak, Swisher, Mulder, Kveikje, Toppand, Røver Sør and Røver Nord, alongside the Grønngylt prospect. Equinor, acting as the area architect and operator for all the licences, estimates the project will contribute 240 million barrels (38.16 million cubic metres) of oil equivalent.