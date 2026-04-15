Eni subsidiary Vaar Energi to expand production at Arctic oilfield

Norway's Vaar Energi, a subsidiary of Italy's Eni, said on Wednesday it plans to boost crude production from its Arctic Goliat oilfield along with minority stakeholder Equinor.

The companies will invest around $360 million in the project, which will increase Goliat's oil output from 2029 onwards and extend the field's production lifetime by approximately 10 years to around 2050, Vaar said in a statement.

The project will establish a pipeline connection to the nearby Snoehvit gas facility, allowing the removal of large amounts of natural gas from Goliat that currently restricts the flow of oil.