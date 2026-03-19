Eni sees extra dividend if oil surge from Iran crisis persists

Italian energy group Eni said on Thursday it was raising the top end of its distribution range for the next five years and would pay an extraordinary dividend if energy prices exceed its forecast.

The state-controlled company pledged to distribute 100 per cent of additional cash flow through an extra dividend if annual average Brent exceeds $90 per barrel or gas prices or refining margins rise by 50 per cent compared with Eni's current expectations.

The conflict in Iran has triggered a more-than-40 per cent rise in Brent to above $100 per barrel, and without a resumption of oil and liquefied natural gas traffic through the Strait of Hormuz analysts see no significant easing of energy prices.