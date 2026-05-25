Eni, Petroci and Vitol greenlight third phase of Ivory Coast offshore oil and gas field

Italy's Eni said on Monday it and partners Petroci and Vitol have given approval for the final investment decision for the third phase of the Baleine project in Ivory Coast, marking a new stage in development of the country's largest hydrocarbon discovery.

Phase 3 will significantly expand output, with oil production set to rise to 150,000 barrels per day from 60,000 and gas output increasing to 200 million cubic feet per day from 80 million, the company said.

The development includes the construction of a new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit aimed at ensuring high operational efficiency, safety standards and reduced environmental impact.