Eni offloads 30 per cent interest in Ivory Coast oil and gas project to Vitol

Italian energy group Eni has completed the sale of a 30 per cent stake sale in the Ivory Coast's Baleine offshore project to global commodity trader Vitol, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Baleine project is now owned by Eni with 47.25 per cent, Vitol with 30 per cent, and Petroci with 22.75 per cent, and is the country’s main offshore development.