Energy firms slash jobs worldwide amid crude price slump, consolidation

Global energy majors and related companies plan to slash more jobs in 2025, after cutting thousands last year, as the industry navigates weaker crude oil prices and a rapid consolidation.

Benchmark Brent crude futures are down 11.6 per cent year-to-date, impacted by increased OPEC+ output and persistent demand uncertainty tied to the US trade policy.

A snapshot of energy companies that have announced job cuts in 2024 and 2025: