Energean's H1 2025 profit soars despite geopolitical pressures and lower revenue

The increase in profit was primarily driven by zero impairments in the current period, compared to a $79 million impairment of exploration and evaluation assets in the prior year.

Energean CEO Mathios Rigas commented on the company’s performance, stating that the business has remained resilient despite external pressures. He highlighted the strength of the company’s core operations, noting that Group production in August alone reached 178 kboed, which showcases a strong summer demand for its gas in Israel.

The company has also secured over $4 billion in new, long-term gas contracts so far this year, bringing the total value of contracted gas to approximately $20 billion for the next 20 years.