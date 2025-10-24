Ekofisk outage poses limited effect on output, ConocoPhillips says

An outage at the ConocoPhillips 2/4 K platform in the North Sea has only an "insignificant impact" on the production of oil and gas in the greater Ekofisk area to which it belongs, the company said on Friday.

ConocoPhillips said the platform, which injects water into the Ekofisk field's reservoirs, boosting pressure for oil and gas production, was struck by a vessel on Thursday, causing some damage but no injuries.

"Preliminary assessments indicate minor impact on the platform structure," a spokesperson for the US oil company said in an emailed statement.