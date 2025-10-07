EIA sees higher US oil output, expects prices to fall on excess supply

The anticipated surge in US output defies growing concerns that the oil market is oversupplied. The EIA noted that it expects crude oil inventories to rise throughout next year, putting significant downward pressure on prices in the months ahead.

Next year, the EIA now expects a marginal 0.1 per cent decline in US output to 13.51 million bpd, compared to its previous forecast of a decline of over one per cent in 2026, the agency said in its short-term energy outlook report.

US West Texas Intermediate crude prices are expected to average around $65 a barrel this year, the EIA said, a 15 per cent decline from last year. Brent crude oil prices are expected to average around $68.64 a barrel, down nearly 15 per cent from last year, the EIA said.