EIA says US crude oil production reached record high in June
US crude oil production hit a record high in June, rising 133,000 barrels per day to 13.58 million bpd, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration as part of its Petroleum Supply Monthly series.
Crude production in top-producing state Texas rose 11,000 bpd to 5.72 million bpd, the highest since April, the EIA data showed. In second-largest producer New Mexico, output was up 40,000 bpd month-over-month to 2.24 million bpd, its highest since March.
Output from the US federal offshore Gulf region rose to its highest since October 2023, gaining 67,000 bpd to hit 1.92 million bpd in June, according to the EIA.
Product supplied of crude and petroleum products in the US, a proxy for demand, rose 684,000 bpd in June to its highest since October 2024, at 21 million bpd.
Gasoline demand rose 205,000 bpd in June to 9.23 million bpd, its highest since July 2024, while jet fuel demand hit its highest since August 2018 over the same period, gaining 84,000 bpd to 1.85 million bpd.
Gross natural gas production in the US lower 48 states rose to a record 120.7 billion cubic feet per day in June, up from 120.2 bcfd in May, according to the agency's 914 production report.
That compares with the prior monthly all-time high of 120.5 bcfd in March.
In top gas-producing states, monthly output in June rose by 0.7 per cent to 36.8 bcfd in Texas, and by one per cent to 21.5 bcfd in Pennsylvania, the EIA said.
