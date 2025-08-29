EIA says US crude oil production reached record high in June

US crude oil production hit a record high in June, rising 133,000 barrels per day to 13.58 million bpd, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration as part of its Petroleum Supply Monthly series.

Crude production in top-producing state Texas rose 11,000 bpd to 5.72 million bpd, the highest since April, the EIA data showed. In second-largest producer New Mexico, output was up 40,000 bpd month-over-month to 2.24 million bpd, its highest since March.