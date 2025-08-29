Egypt increases gas output from two new offshore wells

On Tuesday, the Egyptian petroleum ministry said three new wells were being drilled to boost production from the country's largest gas field, Zohr, in the Mediterranean, and that another well in the area has already been linked to production adding 65 mcfd to national supply.

The ministry said Zohr's output had dropped to 1.9 billion cubic feet per day by early 2024, well below the peak reached in 2019. It did not give current production data.

This month, Egypt also signed a record $35 billion gas import agreement with Israel's Leviathan field partners.

(Reporting by Mohamed Ezz and Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Susan Fenton)