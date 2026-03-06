Ecuador hopes to finalise offshore block operation negotiations

The Ecuadorean Government expects to secure over $638 million in investment commitments this year through contract extensions with private oil companies to boost national production, Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbons Eduardo Racines said on Friday.

Ecuador has been negotiating with private firms to modify 20-year contracts, extending terms by up to a decade while setting new investment and production targets.

"As a result of these contracts, at least $638 million in investment will be committed this year," Racines told Reuters in an interview.