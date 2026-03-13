Cyprus aims for gas exports by 2028 as MidEast conflict heightens supply tensions

Cyprus could begin producing natural gas for export as early as 2028, Energy Minister Michael Damianos said, potentially strengthening Europe's push to diversify its energy sources as the Middle East conflict tightens focus on supply.

Turmoil in the Persian Gulf has raised concerns about energy transits through chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor for roughly a fifth of the world's oil trade, which has come to a near standstill after the US and Israel began strikes on Iran on February 28.

Discussing the development of the Cypriot offshore gas discovery Cronos, Damianos told Reuters in an interview: "Hopefully we will have gas by 2028."