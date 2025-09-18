CNOOC UK offshore workers accept pay deal, averting strike action

Approximately 130 offshore workers employed by CNOOC have overwhelmingly backed a new pay deal, the Unite union has confirmed. The agreement averts potential strike action on the company's Buzzard, Scott, and Golden Eagle platforms in the UK North Sea.
The deal includes a basic pay increase of 5.5 per cent, with further improvements to allowances worth an additional seven per cent. The union stated that the overall package is equivalent to an uplift of up to £8,000 for its members, depending on their role.
The workers covered by the agreement include control room operators, supervisors, electricians, technicians, and mechanics. The CNOOC employees had previously supported taking strike action after rejecting several earlier offers from the company.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham stated that the significant wage increase came about, “due to our members being prepared to take strike action to get a better deal."
The union highlighted that this is the latest in a series of successfully negotiated pay deals with offshore operators, including Equinor, TotalEnergies, and Repsol, which it said has put over £2 million, "directly into the pockets of offshore workers."
