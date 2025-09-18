CNOOC UK offshore workers accept pay deal, averting strike action

Approximately 130 offshore workers employed by CNOOC have overwhelmingly backed a new pay deal, the Unite union has confirmed. The agreement averts potential strike action on the company's Buzzard, Scott, and Golden Eagle platforms in the UK North Sea.

The deal includes a basic pay increase of 5.5 per cent, with further improvements to allowances worth an additional seven per cent. The union stated that the overall package is equivalent to an uplift of up to £8,000 for its members, depending on their role.