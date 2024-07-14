CNOOC celebrates production from first ultra-deep well in Bohai

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced on Friday that the first ultra-deep well in the Bohai Sea, the D1 well of the Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field, has achieved production of 6,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field is located in the central Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 20 metres. It has proven geological reserves of natural gas exceeding 200 billion cubic metres and proven geological reserves of oil exceeding 200 million cubic metres.