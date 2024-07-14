CNOOC celebrates production from first ultra-deep well in Bohai

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced on Friday that the first ultra-deep well in the Bohai Sea, the D1 well of the Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field, has achieved production of 6,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field is located in the central Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 20 metres. It has proven geological reserves of natural gas exceeding 200 billion cubic metres and proven geological reserves of oil exceeding 200 million cubic metres.
CNOOC successfully put the Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field test area project, Phase I development project and 13-2 block 5 well area development project into production in 2020, 2023 and 2024 respectively. The current daily output of the gas field is about 37,500 barrels of oil equivalent.
The D1 well of Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field is 6,088 metres deep and is the first ultra-deep well of CNOOC in Bohai Bay. The well produces about 6,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
"The production breakthrough of D1 well of Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field further confirms the rich potential of deep offshore buried hill areas, which is conducive to accelerating the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in deep areas," said Sun Fujie, Vice President of CNOOC. "At the same time, the company's ability to supply clean energy to the Bohai Bay area is further supported."