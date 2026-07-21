Chevron evacuates Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of storm

Chevron is shutting-in production at its Petronius facility in the US Gulf of Mexico, and all associated personnel are being moved onshore in preparation for Tropical Depression Two, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The US oil major also said it is transporting non-essential personnel from its Tubular Bells and Blind Faith platforms.

"Production from our other Chevron-operated Gulf of America assets remains at normal levels," the statement said.