Cenovus profit soars 83 per cent as drilling begins at West White Rose offshore

Cenovus Energy on Wednesday posted an 83 per cent jump in first-quarter profit, driven by higher crude prices, strong refining margins and increased production following its acquisition of MEG Energy.

The Canadian oil and gas producer also said it would raise its quarterly base dividend by 10 per cent to 22 Canadian cents per share starting in the second quarter.

Cenovus's acquisition of MEG Energy last year strengthened its oil sands portfolio, adding Christina Lake assets and boosting its position as one of Canada's largest heavy oil producers.