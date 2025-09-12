Canada to reportedly scrap oil emissions cap in exchange for industry commitments

Canada's government is in discussions with energy companies and the oil-producing province Alberta about eliminating a federal cap on emissions from the country's oil and gas sector if the industry and province reduce their so-called carbon footprint in other ways, three sources with knowledge of the talks said.

Canada's emissions cap has not yet been implemented through legislation. But the prospect of it has been broadly condemned by Canadian oil and gas companies who have said it will force them to cut production.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won the April election promising to protect Canada's economy from US tariffs, has faced some criticism for stepping away from his Liberal Party's previous emphasis on the environment.