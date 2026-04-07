BW Energy secures 25-year extension for Gabon offshore licence

BW Energy reached an agreement with the Ministry of Oil and Gas of the Gabonese Republic for a 25-year extension of the Dussafu Marin production licence offshore Gabon. This agreement, announced on April 7, extends the licence period until 2053 from its previous 2028 expiry date.
The company stated that the extended timeline provides long-term visibility for production, investments, and reserve development at its core producing asset.
The arrangement is intended to support the continued execution of ongoing projects, such as MaBoMo phase two and the planned Bourdon development.
Infrastructure-led growth across the adjacent Niosi and Guduma licences is also expected to be strengthened by the new timeline, according to BW Energy. The company operates these neighbouring assets and maintains a 73.5 per cent working interest in the Dussafu Marin licence.
Carl K. Arnet, Chief Executive Officer of BW Energy, said, “The extension is an important milestone for BW Energy and reflects our strong partnership with the Gabonese authorities.”
He added that the agreement, “provides a robust long‑term framework for continued investment and production growth across the Dussafu area.”