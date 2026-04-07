BW Energy secures 25-year extension for Gabon offshore licence

BW Energy reached an agreement with the Ministry of Oil and Gas of the Gabonese Republic for a 25-year extension of the Dussafu Marin production licence offshore Gabon. This agreement, announced on April 7, extends the licence period until 2053 from its previous 2028 expiry date.

The company stated that the extended timeline provides long-term visibility for production, investments, and reserve development at its core producing asset.

The arrangement is intended to support the continued execution of ongoing projects, such as MaBoMo phase two and the planned Bourdon development.