Britain's EnQuest to buy Malaysian offshore interests from Petronas for up to $833m

North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest agreed on Wednesday to buy interests in four offshore contracts in Malaysia for up to $833 million from state-run Petronas, as the British company expands its South East Asian presence.

The deal comes as EnQuest and other energy firms grapple with Britain's levies on energy profits, raising concerns around the competitiveness of North Sea producers and prompting the company to diversify its portfolio.

EnQuest, via its Malaysian unit, has entered three farm-out agreements with Petronas unit Carigali and EP Malaysia for participating interests in four contract sharing projects offshore Malaysia.