Brazil's Prio gets license for Wahoo oil field's subsea pipelines

Brazilian oil company Prio has received an installation license from Brazil's environmental agency Ibama to hook up wells at its Wahoo field to its offshore production platform, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

The firm said it expects to begin oil production at the field between March and April next year and projects the development will cost around $870 million.

The license approval, first reported by Reuters, allows Prio to connect oil wells in the Wahoo field to its floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit located in the Frade field, according to the company's filing.