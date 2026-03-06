Brazil's Petrobras delivers $3b profit in Q4 2025

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras posted a net profit of BRL15.6 billion ($2.96 billion) for the fourth quarter and plans to distribute BRL8.1 billion in interest on equity for the period, it said in separate filings on Thursday.

The quarterly net profit reversed a year-ago BRL17 billion net loss that occurred due to non-recurring items, with the October-December results lifted by record exports.

"The increase in oil and gas volume allowed us to offset the effects of the Brent price drop and achieve robust financial results," Petrobras Chief Executive Magda Chambriard said in a statement.