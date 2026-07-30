BP starts production at offshore expansion project in Gulf of America

Energy major BP has started production at its Atlantis major facility expansion project in the US Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico).

Located approximately 150 miles (241.4 kilometres) south of New Orleans in water depths of 7,074 feet (2,156 metres), the Atlantis field was discovered in 1998 and has been producing for nearly two decades. BP said the expansion project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

The development includes two new subsea water injection wells, subsea trees and topside water injection pumps designed to increase reservoir pressure and support future injection operations.