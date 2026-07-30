BP starts production at offshore expansion project in Gulf of America

Energy major BP has started production at its Atlantis major facility expansion project in the US Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico).
Located approximately 150 miles (241.4 kilometres) south of New Orleans in water depths of 7,074 feet (2,156 metres), the Atlantis field was discovered in 1998 and has been producing for nearly two decades. BP said the expansion project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.
The development includes two new subsea water injection wells, subsea trees and topside water injection pumps designed to increase reservoir pressure and support future injection operations.
According to the company, the project is expected to deliver gross peak annualised average production of approximately 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with about 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day attributable to BP.
BP holds a 56 per cent operating interest in the Atlantis field, while Woodside Energy owns the remaining 44 per cent.
In addition to Atlantis, BP operates the Argos, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse deepwater production platforms in the Gulf of America. The company has also sanctioned the Kaskida and Tiber developments, which it stated are expected to add 160,000 barrels per day of new oil production capacity in the US offshore region by the end of 2030.