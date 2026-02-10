BP posts in-line quarterly profit, halts buybacks after $4b writedown on renewables

BP posted quarterly profit in line with analyst expectations on Tuesday and suspended its share buyback programme as it wrote down around $4 billion in its renewables and biogas businesses. BP, whose new CEO Meg O'Neill will start in April, said it would allocate the excess cash to invest in oil and gas opportunities.

It repurchased shares worth $750 million over the last three months. BP reported higher-than-expected profits at its gas and "low-carbon" units as well as profits mostly in line with expectations at its oil production and operations unit and at its customers and products unit.

This brought its fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, or adjusted net income, to $1.54 billion, up around 32 per cent on last year and in line with expectations.