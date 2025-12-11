BP delivers first oil two months early from Gulf of Mexico field

BP said on Thursday it had delivered its first oil from its Atlantis Drill Center 1 expansion project in the critical Gulf of Mexico region two months ahead of schedule.
The Gulf of Mexico is key to BP’s upstream portfolio amid the oil giant’s refocus on its oil and gas segment. The company plans to ramp up production in the region to more than 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by 2030.
The two-well subsea tieback to BP’s existing Atlantis platform will add gross peak production of around 15,000 boed, BP said.
The company was also the highest bidder on Wednesday at the US Government’s first sale of oil and gas drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico since 2023.
BP, which operates Atlantis with a 56 per cent working interest alongside Australia’s Woodside Energy, said five of its seven project startups this year have come online ahead of schedule.
