Borr Drilling secures new rig contracts in the Americas

Borr Drilling has confirmed new contract commitments for two of its premium jackup drilling rigs with separate clients in North and Latin America.

In the Americas, Ran has received a one-well extension with Eni in Mexico. The well has an anticipated duration of 75 days, keeping the rig on firm contract through March 2026.

The remaining options under the contract allow for 240 days of extension beyond the end of the new committed term.