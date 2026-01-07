Borr Drilling secures new rig contracts in the Americas

Borr Drilling has confirmed new contract commitments for two of its premium jackup drilling rigs with separate clients in North and Latin America.
In the Americas, Ran has received a one-well extension with Eni in Mexico. The well has an anticipated duration of 75 days, keeping the rig on firm contract through March 2026.
The remaining options under the contract allow for 240 days of extension beyond the end of the new committed term.
Additionally, Odin has secured a contract for two wells plus an optional well with an undisclosed operator in the United States. The campaign is expected to commence mid-2026, with an estimated duration of 60 days per well.
As a result of Odin’s new firm commitment, an option mechanism in the rig’s previously announced contract for work in the US Gulf of Mexico has been activated, which provides the customer Cantium with six months of optional period commencing in January 2027.