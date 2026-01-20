Drilling & Production

Blackstone weighs $5b sale of Beacon Offshore

Beacon Offshore Energy commences oil and natural gas production from the Zephyrus field
Beacon Offshore Energy commences oil and natural gas production from the Zephyrus fieldBeacon Offshore Energy
Published on

Blackstone is in talks to sell Beacon Offshore Energy, which operates oil and gas assets in the US Gulf of Mexico, for more than $5 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg News reported that Blackstone has begun early discussions with investment banks about a potential initial public offering of the Houston-based company as soon as the first quarter.

The company is expected to attract interest from major Gulf of Mexico producers, the report said.

(Reporting by Katha Kalia in Bengaluru)

North America
Gulf of Mexico
Beacon Offshore Energy
United States
business news
Blackstone

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com