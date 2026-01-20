Blackstone weighs $5b sale of Beacon Offshore

Blackstone is in talks to sell Beacon Offshore Energy, which operates oil and gas assets in the US Gulf of Mexico, for more than $5 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg News reported that Blackstone has begun early discussions with investment banks about a potential initial public offering of the Houston-based company as soon as the first quarter.

The company is expected to attract interest from major Gulf of Mexico producers, the report said.

(Reporting by Katha Kalia in Bengaluru)