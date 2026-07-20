Black Sea offshore production platform installation completed

OMV Petrom and Romgaz announced that it has completed the installation of the Neptun Alpha offshore production platform in the Black Sea, keeping the project on schedule for natural gas production to start in 2027.

The facility, located in water depths of approximately 120 metres, weighs over 16,500 tonnes and stands more than 225 metres tall.

Saipem manufactured the support jacket at its shipyard in Arbatax, Italy, while building the platform topsides in Karimun, Indonesia. To secure the structure to the seabed, workers drove eight piles measuring more than two metres in diameter using the semi-submersible crane vessel Saipem 7000.