Baker Hughes-backed HMH sets sights on $948m IPO valuation

Oil and gas equipment maker HMH Holding said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of up to $948 million in its initial public offering in the US, stepping into the market at a time when soaring crude prices shape investor sentiment.

The company aims to raise $231 million in the IPO by selling 10.5 million shares at a price ranging between $19 and $22 apiece.

Despite heightened market volatility amid the ongoing Middle East turmoil, bankers and analysts say capital markets remain open, particularly for oil and gas issuers.