Australia approves North West Shelf gas plant to run until 2070

Australia gave final approval on Friday for Woodside to operate the country's oldest and second-largest liquefied natural gas plant until 2070, while imposing 48 "strict" new rules in a bid to limit its environmental impact.

The decision to extend the life of the North West Shelf plant in Western Australia caps a seven-year approvals process dogged by legal action from extremist green groups.

The federal and state governments had to balance that noise with the interests of one of Australia's largest export industries, which is the biggest source of LNG for key ally Japan.