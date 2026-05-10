Aramco Q1 profit jumps 25 per cent as Hormuz risks push pipeline to full capacity

Saudi Aramco reported a 25 per cent jump in first-quarter profit on Sunday, showing its resilience as US-Iran war tensions curtail Strait of Hormuz shipping, with the state oil giant's East-West crude pipeline running at full capacity to mitigate the impact to supplies.

The world's top oil exporter earned a net profit of $32.5 billion in the three months ended March 31, beating an LSEG consensus estimate of $30.95 billion.

Total revenue surged nearly seven per cent from a year earlier to $115.49 billion due to higher prices and volumes sold of both crude oil and refined and chemical products.

Iran's blockade of shipping through the crucial Hormuz waterway amid the US-Israeli conflict - which has curtailed energy supply and sent prices surging - prompted Aramco to ramp up crude flows from its east coast to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.