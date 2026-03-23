Aramco chief cancels energy summit appearance over regional tensions

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser has cancelled his planned appearance at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston to remain in Saudi Arabia because of the Iran conflict, an industry source told Reuters.

Nasser, who has been CEO of the world's top oil exporter for more than a decade, is usually one of the headline speakers at the conference, one of the energy industry's biggest events.

CERAWeek, organised by S&P Global, which begins on Monday, draws top executives, government officials, and policymakers from around the world to discuss global energy market outlook. Nasser's withdrawal highlights the scale of the challenge he faces in dealing with the Iran crisis.