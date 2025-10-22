Aker BP results beat expectations, lifts output forecast for year

Aker BP, Norway’s second-largest listed oil company, raised its production forecast on Wednesday and reported a smaller than expected decline in third-quarter profits, lifting the company’s share price.

The group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $2.3 billion for July–September, from $2.6 billion a year earlier, beating the $2.2 billion expected in a company-compiled poll of fifteen analysts.