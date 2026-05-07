Aker BP posts lower Q1 profit as expected, key projects to begin output in 2027

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP on Thursday reported a lower profit in line with expectations, and said its key offshore projects were on track to begin output in 2027 as planned.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $2.66 billion in January–March, from $2.8 billion a year earlier, in line with forecast in a company-compiled consensus of 15 analysts.

"Our project portfolio continues to progress well. We are converting a pipeline of low break-even projects into production, while our two major development projects, Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP–Fenris, remain on track for first oil in 2027," CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said in a statement.