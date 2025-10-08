ADNOC units to distribute $43b in dividends by 2030

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday that its six publicly listed subsidiaries will distribute AED158 billion ($43.02 billion) in dividends by 2030.

The targeted amount is nearly double the AED86 billion that the six subsidiaries have cumulatively paid out in dividends since the first listing — ADNOC Distribution — went public via an initial public offering in 2017, ADNOC said.