ADNOC Drilling signals readiness to smash UAE oil production targets

ADNOC Drilling is ready to expand the United Arab Emirates' oil production capacity beyond its current target of five million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027 if given the green light, the company's chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We're ready to deliver any production capacity that ADNOC needs," Youssef Salem said in an interview, referring to state-owned parent firm the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, when asked if the company was ready for a boost should the UAE request it.

The UAE, which quit OPEC on May 1 to free itself from production quotas, could boost its output capacity to six million bpd if necessary, Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said last year.